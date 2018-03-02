Health Tip: Keep Those New Year's Resolutions

(HealthDay News) -- With the new year often comes a host of resolutions to lead a healthier lifestyle.
But how do you make those resolutions stick? The American Psychological Association suggests:
- Write your pledges down so you can hold yourself accountable.
- Start small and set realistic goals.
- Change behaviors one at a time
- Enlist a friend for support and companionship.
- Ask for support from family and friends.
- Accept that there might be lapses, but focus on long-term goals.
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.