Health Tip: Keep Those New Year's Resolutions

(HealthDay News) -- With the new year often comes a host of resolutions to lead a healthier lifestyle.

But how do you make those resolutions stick? The American Psychological Association suggests:

Write your pledges down so you can hold yourself accountable.

Start small and set realistic goals.

Change behaviors one at a time

Enlist a friend for support and companionship.

Ask for support from family and friends.

Accept that there might be lapses, but focus on long-term goals.



