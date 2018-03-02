home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: keep those new year's resolutions article

Health Tip: Keep Those New Year's Resolutions

(HealthDay News) -- With the new year often comes a host of resolutions to lead a healthier lifestyle.

But how do you make those resolutions stick? The American Psychological Association suggests:

  • Write your pledges down so you can hold yourself accountable.
  • Start small and set realistic goals.
  • Change behaviors one at a time
  • Enlist a friend for support and companionship.
  • Ask for support from family and friends.
  • Accept that there might be lapses, but focus on long-term goals.

