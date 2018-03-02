Health Tip: Manage Non-24 Sleep Wake Disorder

(HealthDay News) -- Many people, the far majority of them blind, have non-24 Sleep Wake Disorder (Non-24), which affects the circadian rhythm.

This means their bodies don't properly prepare for sleep while it's dark outside and for wakefulness while it's light out.

As a result, many people with the disorder cite ongoing fatigue. The National Sleep Foundation mentions these potential remedies:

Eat a diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. This can keep your blood sugar in check and help you feel more alert.

Exerciseduring daylight, which will help increase your energy and stabilize your blood sugar.

Drinkcaffeinein moderation. Although caffeine can give you a brief burst of energy, too much can lead to anxiety or withdrawal symptoms, which may cause you to feel more tired.

Drink plenty of water.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Lose excess weight.

Follow any treatment regimen created by your doctor.



