Health Tip: Manage Non-24 Sleep Wake Disorder

(HealthDay News) -- Many people, the far majority of them blind, have non-24 Sleep Wake Disorder (Non-24), which affects the circadian rhythm.

This means their bodies don't properly prepare for sleep while it's dark outside and for wakefulness while it's light out.

As a result, many people with the disorder cite ongoing fatigue. The National Sleep Foundation mentions these potential remedies:

  • Eat a diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. This can keep your blood sugar in check and help you feel more alert.
  • Exerciseduring daylight, which will help increase your energy and stabilize your blood sugar.
  • Drinkcaffeinein moderation. Although caffeine can give you a brief burst of energy, too much can lead to anxiety or withdrawal symptoms, which may cause you to feel more tired.
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Limit alcohol consumption.
  • Lose excess weight.
  • Follow any treatment regimen created by your doctor.

MedicalNews
