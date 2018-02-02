Pharmacist Involved in Deadly Meningitis Outbreak Receives 8-Year Jail Term

An eight-year prison sentence was handed out Wednesday to the pharmacist convicted in connection with a 2012 meningitis outbreak in the United States that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds.

During his sentencing hearing in Boston's federal courthouse, Glenn Chin sobbed as he apologized to the victims and their families, the Associated Press reported.

The outbreak was caused by contaminated steroid injections from the New England Compounding Center pharmacy in Massachusetts. Chin was found guilty of fraud and conspiracy but acquitted of second-degree murder.



