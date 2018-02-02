home / health tip: prepare for first podiatrist visit article

Health Tip: Prepare for Your First Podiatrist Visit

(HealthDay News) -- Before you visit a podiatrist for the first time, it's helpful to prepare a list of helpful information, questions and any special equipment.

The American Podiatric Medical Association suggests including:

  • A list of any symptoms, all medications and any previous surgeries.
  • Important medical records and laboratory tests.
  • A list of any special needs.
  • If your problem involves walking or exercise, bring your walking/exercise shoes with you to the appointment.

