home / oral health center / oral health a-z list / health tip: chewing gum may help protect teeth article

Health Tip: Chewing Gum May Help Protect Teeth

(HealthDay News) -- Chewing gum has been around since ancient times. Originally made from natural products, today's gums are combinations of synthetic materials.

Latest Oral Health News

Some chewing gums may help protect your teeth, the American Dental Association says. The organization says it grants its Seal of Acceptance to companies that provide scientific proof that their products are safe and effective in protecting teeth.

The physical act of chewing increases the flow of saliva, which can neutralize and wash away harmful acids that are produced when food is chewed and broken down.

The ADA recommends brushing your teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and using dental floss once daily.

And while chewing gum should not replace brushing and flossing, the ADA cites clinical research showing that chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes after a meal may also help prevent tooth decay.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Oral Health Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors