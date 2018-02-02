A 17-state outbreak of Campylobacter bacteria infections linked to puppies from Petland stores is over, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In total, 113 people became sick. The last illness began on Jan. 7, 2018.

Investigators could not pinpoint a common breeder who supplied Petland with puppies infected with the outbreak strain of Campylobacter, the CDC said. Puppies could have been infected through contact with puppies from other breeders or distributors when they were being transported to pet stores.

The Campylobacter strain that caused the outbreak was resistant to commonly-used antibiotics, highlighting the need for responsible use of antibiotics in pets, the CDC said.

The agency also noted that even though the outbreak is over, pet owners need to be aware that any puppy or dog can carry germs such as Campylobacter and need to take precautions. These include always washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after touching puppies or dogs, or after picking up their poop.



