Health Tip: Select the Right Cancer Team

(HealthDay News) -- If you've been diagnosed with cancer, choosing the medical team that will treat you is a hugely important decision.
The American Cancer Society offers these suggestions:
- Ask the doctor who diagnoses you where he or she would recommend going for treatment.
- Consult with family and friends who have had cancer to see what they'd suggest.
- Identify a cancer center that has a history of treating your type of cancer. A larger facility will have more varied experience.
- Consult online resources, such as the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer, the U.S. National Cancer Institute and the Children's Oncology Group.
- Select a doctor who has experience treating your type of cancer and participates in your health insurance plan.
