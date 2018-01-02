home / cancer center / cancer a-z list / health tip: select the right cancer team article

(HealthDay News) -- If you've been diagnosed with cancer, choosing the medical team that will treat you is a hugely important decision.

The American Cancer Society offers these suggestions:

  • Ask the doctor who diagnoses you where he or she would recommend going for treatment.
  • Consult with family and friends who have had cancer to see what they'd suggest.
  • Identify a cancer center that has a history of treating your type of cancer. A larger facility will have more varied experience.
  • Consult online resources, such as the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer, the U.S. National Cancer Institute and the Children's Oncology Group.
  • Select a doctor who has experience treating your type of cancer and participates in your health insurance plan.

