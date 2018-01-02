Health Tip: Plan to Eat Healthier

(HealthDay News) -- Taking steps to eat a healthier, more balanced diet should be a gradual lifestyle change and shouldn't be too difficult.
The American Heart Association suggests:
- Do not attempt to change all of your eating habits in one day. By setting smaller goals, such as eating more vegetables and fruit, you are more likely to be successful.
- Cook more often at home and eat out less.
- When you do dine out, select vegetarian or fish entrees over fried and fatty foods.
- Be wary of fad diets.
- Drink plenty of water. Limit consumption of soft drinks and alcohol.
