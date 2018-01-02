home / health & living center / nutrition, food & recipes a-z list / health tip: plan to eat healthier article

Health Tip: Plan to Eat Healthier

(HealthDay News) -- Taking steps to eat a healthier, more balanced diet should be a gradual lifestyle change and shouldn't be too difficult.

The American Heart Association suggests:

  • Do not attempt to change all of your eating habits in one day. By setting smaller goals, such as eating more vegetables and fruit, you are more likely to be successful.
  • Cook more often at home and eat out less.
  • When you do dine out, select vegetarian or fish entrees over fried and fatty foods.
  • Be wary of fad diets.
  • Drink plenty of water. Limit consumption of soft drinks and alcohol.

MedicalNews
