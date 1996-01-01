home / cold and flu center / cold and flu a-z list / health tip: traveling during flu season article

Health Tip: Traveling During Flu Season

(HealthDay News) --If you plan to travel during flu season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:

  • Get the flu vaccine. It's still not too late.
  • Don't travel if you feel sick.
  • Avoid close contact with sick people.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. If they are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

MedicalNews
