Health Tip: Traveling During Flu Season

(HealthDay News) --If you plan to travel during flu season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:
- Get the flu vaccine. It's still not too late.
- Don't travel if you feel sick.
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If they are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
