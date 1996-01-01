E. Coli Outbreak Tied to Leafy Greens is Over: CDC

An E. coli outbreak in 15 states that was likely caused by leafy greens appears to be over, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The leafy greens linked to the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak are no longer for sale due to their short shelf life. The final update on the investigation was released Thursday.

The most recent illness began more than six weeks ago, on Dec. 12, 2017.

The CDC was not able to identify a specific type of leafy greens as the source of the outbreak. Romaine lettuce was initially suspected, but the CDC says people who became ill were not more likely to have eaten the food than those who did not become sick.



