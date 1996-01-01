Health Tips: Prevent Infections During Pregnancy

(HealthDay News) -- Acquiring an infection during pregnancy is bad for both the pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

The American Academy of Pediatrics stresses the importance of making healthy choices and taking extra precautions to prevent infections during pregnancy.

The AAP suggests:

Wash your hands often, especially when around children.

Cook meat until it's well done.

Avoid unpasteurized milk.

Get tested for Group B streptococcus, which is a dangerous bacterium but may not make you feel sick.

Talk with your doctor about recommended vaccinations.

Get tested for sexually transmitted infections.

Avoid people who have an infection.

Protect against insects known to carry disease.

Do not touch or change used cat litter.

Stay away from wild or pet rodents, lizards and turtles, and their droppings.

Only take vitamins in doses recommended by your doctor.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.