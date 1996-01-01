Health Tip: Fight Indoor Pollution at Home

(HealthDay News) -- Where better to fight indoor air pollution than at home?
The American Lung Association suggests how:
- Don't let anyone smoke in your home.
- Test your home for radon.
- Keep humidity levels under 50 percent and use a dehumidifier or air conditioner as needed. Clean this equipment regularly.
- Fix any leaks in the home that could contribute to mold growth.
- Put away food, cover trash and use bait tocontrol pests.
- Avoidburning wood, which adds to indoor pollution.
- Don't use scented candles orfragrancesto hide odors. Determine the source of an odor and clean it.
- Use less toxic cleaning, household and hobby products.
