Health Tip: Fight Indoor Pollution at Home

(HealthDay News) -- Where better to fight indoor air pollution than at home?

The American Lung Association suggests how:

  • Don't let anyone smoke in your home.
  • Test your home for radon.
  • Keep humidity levels under 50 percent and use a dehumidifier or air conditioner as needed. Clean this equipment regularly.
  • Fix any leaks in the home that could contribute to mold growth.
  • Put away food, cover trash and use bait tocontrol pests.
  • Avoidburning wood, which adds to indoor pollution.
  • Don't use scented candles orfragrancesto hide odors. Determine the source of an odor and clean it.
  • Use less toxic cleaning, household and hobby products.

