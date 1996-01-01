Tiny Device Could Lead to Better Treatment of Brain Diseases

A hair-thin device that can deliver medications at precise locations deep in the brain shows promise in tests on animals.

The implant could lead to better and safer treatment of brain diseases such as Parkinson's and depression, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology biomedical engineers, the Associated Press reported.

Their research was published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

"You could deliver things right to where you want, no matter the disease," said team member Robert Langer, a professor at MIT.

"There's a lot of therapeutic potential for this," Tracy Cui, a bioengineering professor at the University of Pittsburgh, told the AP. She wasn't involved with the MIT study, but is working on similar technology.



