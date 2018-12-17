Meatballs Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Possible listeria contamination has triggered the recall of more than 3,400 pounds of beef meatball products made by Rich Products Corporation of New Jersey.

The recall is for 36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of "Member's Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs" with a "Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018," the lot code 15507351, and the establishment number "EST. 5336" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were produced on Dec. 17, 2017 and shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Food contaminated with listeria can cause a serious infection called listeriosis.

Consumers with the recalled meatballs should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, FSIS said. For more information, call Rich Products at 1-800-356-7094.



