Health Tip: Performing CPR

(HealthDay News) -- Performing CPR can save a life, but it may be difficult to remember exactly what to do during an emergency, the American Red Cross says.
Here's what the agency recommends:
- Place your hands, one on top of the other, in the middle of the chest. Use your body weight to administer compressions that are at least 2 inches deep and delivered at a rate of at least 100 compressions per minute.
- Deliver rescue breaths by tilting the person's head back slightly and lifting the chin, pinching the nose shut while placing your mouth over the person's mouth to make a complete seal. Blow into the person's mouth to make the chest rise. Deliver two rescue breaths, then continue compressions.
- Keep performing cycles of chest compressions and breathing until the person exhibits signs of life, such as breathing, or a trained medical responder arrives on scene.
