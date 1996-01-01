home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: prevent backover accidents on the job article

Health Tip: Prevent Backover Accidents on the Job

(HealthDay News) -- Many workplace vehicles have backup alarms, but the alarms don't prevent backover accidents altogether.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suggests how to help prevent backover accidents:

  • Ensure that trained spotters use hand signals to alert drivers about when it's safe to proceed.
  • Drivers should remain in visual contact with spotters while backing up, and should stop immediately if they lose visual contact.
  • Spotters should not be given additional duties, and they should avoid using distracting items such as cellphones or headphones.
  • Spotters should wear high-visibility clothing, especially when working at night.

