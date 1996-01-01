Health Tip: Prevent Backover Accidents on the Job

(HealthDay News) -- Many workplace vehicles have backup alarms, but the alarms don't prevent backover accidents altogether.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suggests how to help prevent backover accidents:
- Ensure that trained spotters use hand signals to alert drivers about when it's safe to proceed.
- Drivers should remain in visual contact with spotters while backing up, and should stop immediately if they lose visual contact.
- Spotters should not be given additional duties, and they should avoid using distracting items such as cellphones or headphones.
- Spotters should wear high-visibility clothing, especially when working at night.
