Health Tip: Manage ADHD In Children

(HealthDay News) -- Attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) tends to make a person more impulsive, inattentive and hyperactive.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration suggests how to help manage ADHD in children:

  • Train parents, teachers and other caregivers in a setting where problem behaviors often occur.
  • Behavior therapy to teach the child new behavior to replace undesirable conduct.
  • Medication, often stimulants, that serve to increase brain chemicals involved in thinking and paying attention.

