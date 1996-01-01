Health Tip: Manage ADHD In Children

(HealthDay News) -- Attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) tends to make a person more impulsive, inattentive and hyperactive.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration suggests how to help manage ADHD in children:
- Train parents, teachers and other caregivers in a setting where problem behaviors often occur.
- Behavior therapy to teach the child new behavior to replace undesirable conduct.
- Medication, often stimulants, that serve to increase brain chemicals involved in thinking and paying attention.
