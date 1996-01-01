home / cancer center / cancer a-z list / health tip: learn about cervical cancer article

Health Tip: Learn About Cervical Cancer

(HealthDay News) -- Cervical cancer starts in the lower part of the woman's womb. Most cases are caused by the sexually-transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV), the U.S. Office on Women's Health says.

Some 12,000 women in the United States get cervical cancer each year. But it's the easiest form of female cancer to prevent, via regular screening and vaccination. It is also quite curable when found and treated early, the agency says.

Here are the agency's suggestions to help prevent cervical cancer:

  • If you are 26 or younger, get the HPV vaccine.
  • Get regular Pap tests, which could help your doctor find and treat changing cells before they turn into cancer.
  • Limit sexual contact to one partner.

