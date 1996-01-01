Health Tip: Disaster Preparedness For People With Alzheimer's

(HealthDay News) -- Severe weather, an earthquake, a fire or flood all present unique challenges for people with Alzheimer's disease.
Their impaired memory and reasoning severely limits their ability to act appropriately during a crisis, the National Institute on Aging says.
If you are preparing an emergency kit for someone who has Alzheimer's, the agency suggests including:
- Incontinenceundergarments, wipes and lotions.
- A pillow, toy or something the person can hold.
- Favorite snacks and nutritious drinks.
- Their doctor's name, address and phone number.
- Legal, medical, insurance and Social Security information.
- Sealable plastic bags to hold medication and documents.
- Recent photos of the person.
- Proper clothing for the time of year, and sturdy shoes.
- If applicable, spare eyeglasses and hearing-aid batteries.
- Medications.
- Flashlight and extra batteries.
