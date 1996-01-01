Health Tip: Disaster Preparedness For People With Alzheimer's

(HealthDay News) -- Severe weather, an earthquake, a fire or flood all present unique challenges for people with Alzheimer's disease.

Their impaired memory and reasoning severely limits their ability to act appropriately during a crisis, the National Institute on Aging says.

If you are preparing an emergency kit for someone who has Alzheimer's, the agency suggests including:

Incontinenceundergarments, wipes and lotions.

A pillow, toy or something the person can hold.

Favorite snacks and nutritious drinks.

Their doctor's name, address and phone number.

Legal, medical, insurance and Social Security information.

Sealable plastic bags to hold medication and documents.

Recent photos of the person.

Proper clothing for the time of year, and sturdy shoes.

If applicable, spare eyeglasses and hearing-aid batteries.

Medications.

Flashlight and extra batteries.



