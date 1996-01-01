home / alzheimer's center / alzheimer's a-z list / disaster preparedness for people with alzheimer's article

Health Tip: Disaster Preparedness For People With Alzheimer's

(HealthDay News) -- Severe weather, an earthquake, a fire or flood all present unique challenges for people with Alzheimer's disease.

Their impaired memory and reasoning severely limits their ability to act appropriately during a crisis, the National Institute on Aging says.

If you are preparing an emergency kit for someone who has Alzheimer's, the agency suggests including:

  • Incontinenceundergarments, wipes and lotions.
  • A pillow, toy or something the person can hold.
  • Favorite snacks and nutritious drinks.
  • Their doctor's name, address and phone number.
  • Legal, medical, insurance and Social Security information.
  • Sealable plastic bags to hold medication and documents.
  • Recent photos of the person.
  • Proper clothing for the time of year, and sturdy shoes.
  • If applicable, spare eyeglasses and hearing-aid batteries.
  • Medications.
  • Flashlight and extra batteries.

