Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Sprouts: CDC

A salmonella outbreak that has sickened eight people in three states has been linked to raw sprouts served at Jimmy John's restaurants in Illinois and Wisconsin, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The outbreak has affected people in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported. The most recent illness began on Jan. 3, 2018.

The investigation is continuing in an effort to determine where the sprouts came from and where they were distributed, the CDC said.

Raw and lightly cooked sprouts are a known source of foodborne illness and outbreaks. Children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems should not eat raw or lightly cooked sprouts of any kind, the CDC advised.

If you do decide to eat sprouts, cook them thoroughly to reduce the risk of illness.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.