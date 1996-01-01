home / health & living center / diet & weight management a-z list / health tip: prevent weight gain article

Health Tip: Prevent Weight Gain

(HealthDay News) -- As people age, the amount of muscle decreases and the amount of body fat increases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

This slows a person's metabolism and makes it easier to gain weight, which heightens a person's risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and certain forms of cancer.

The CDC suggests how to maintain a healthy weight:

  • Develop an eating plan that focuses on the number of calories that you need to maintain a healthy weight.
  • Exercise daily.
  • Closely monitor your weight and activity. If you do gain weight, adjust diet and exercise accordingly.

