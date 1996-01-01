Health Tip: Control Impetigo

(HealthDay News) -- Impetigo is a common childhood disease that is usually treated with an antibiotic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The skin infection typically produces blisters and sores in young children, most often around the nose and mouth, neck, hands and diaper area.

The highly contagious disease is caused by the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes. It typically infects children aged 2 to 6 during the winter months.

The FDA suggests how to prevent the spread of impetigo:

Clean the infected areas with soap and water.

Cover the scabs and sores loosely until they heal.

Remove crusty scabs gently.

Wash your hands with soap and water after touching the infected area.

Avoid touching things that someone with impetigo has used, such as utensils, towels, sheets, clothing and toys.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.