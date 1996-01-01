Governors Call on Trump to do More to Fight Opioid Crisis

President Donald Trump and Congress need to do more to fight the opioid crisis, the National Governors Association said Thursday.

They made more than two dozen recommendations, including providing more money and coordination to combat what Trump late last year declared a public health emergency, the Associated Press reported.

More than 90 people in the U.S. die of an opioid overdose every day.

"While progress has been made, the consequences of opioid addiction continue reverberating throughout society," ... "devastating families and overwhelming health care providers, law enforcement and social services ..." the governors noted in their recommendations, the AP reported.

The opioid crisis is starting to reduce the nation's workforce and make it more difficult for businesses to hire, the governors said.



