home / mental health center / mental health a-z list / governors call on trump to fight opioid crisis article

Governors Call on Trump to do More to Fight Opioid Crisis

President Donald Trump and Congress need to do more to fight the opioid crisis, the National Governors Association said Thursday.

Latest Mental Health News

They made more than two dozen recommendations, including providing more money and coordination to combat what Trump late last year declared a public health emergency, the Associated Press reported.

More than 90 people in the U.S. die of an opioid overdose every day.

"While progress has been made, the consequences of opioid addiction continue reverberating throughout society," ... "devastating families and overwhelming health care providers, law enforcement and social services ..." the governors noted in their recommendations, the AP reported.

The opioid crisis is starting to reduce the nation's workforce and make it more difficult for businesses to hire, the governors said.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Depression Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Substance Abuse & Recovery Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors