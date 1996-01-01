Health officials have issued another alert about a person with measles who was at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The person was at the International Terminal on Jan. 9 and may have exposed other people to the highly contagious virus. People who were at the airport that day between 8:30 a.m. and noon may have been exposed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, CBS News reported.

"There have been two unconnected and unrelated individuals who traveled through O'Hare Airport, one on January 9th and one on January 10th," said Nirav Shah, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "Both of them had measles."

Those most at risk are people who had close contact with the two patients, including fellow passengers, and they are being contacted directly by health officials. They may not develop measles symptoms until as late as Feb. 1.

"One of the reasons that we're taking the steps to notify the public is that the measles virus is highly contagious. The virus can linger for up to two hours in the air or on surfaces," Shah said, CBS News reported.



