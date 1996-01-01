Health Tip: Why Exercise?

(HealthDay News) -- Exercise helps more than just the waistline, and should be a part of every healthy person's life, the National Library of Medicine says.
According to the agency, exercise:
- Helps control your weight.
- Reduces your risk of heart disease by strengthening the heart and improving your circulation.
- Helps lower blood pressure and triglyceride levels.
- Helps your body manage blood sugar and insulin, reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
- May make it easier toquit smokingby reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms.
- Improves mental health and mood.
- Strengthens your bones and muscles.
- Helps improve sleep.
- Increases your chances of living longer.
