Health Tip: Why Exercise?

(HealthDay News) -- Exercise helps more than just the waistline, and should be a part of every healthy person's life, the National Library of Medicine says.

According to the agency, exercise:

Helps control your weight.

Reduces your risk of heart disease by strengthening the heart and improving your circulation.

Helps lower blood pressure and triglyceride levels.

Helps your body manage blood sugar and insulin, reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

May make it easier toquit smokingby reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Improves mental health and mood.

Strengthens your bones and muscles.

Helps improve sleep.

Increases your chances of living longer.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.