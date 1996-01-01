home / health & living center / exercise & fitness a-z list / health tip: why exercise? article

Health Tip: Why Exercise?

(HealthDay News) -- Exercise helps more than just the waistline, and should be a part of every healthy person's life, the National Library of Medicine says.

Latest Exercise & Fitness News

According to the agency, exercise:

  • Helps control your weight.
  • Reduces your risk of heart disease by strengthening the heart and improving your circulation.
  • Helps lower blood pressure and triglyceride levels.
  • Helps your body manage blood sugar and insulin, reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
  • May make it easier toquit smokingby reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms.
  • Improves mental health and mood.
  • Strengthens your bones and muscles.
  • Helps improve sleep.
  • Increases your chances of living longer.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Fitness Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors