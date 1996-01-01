home / health tip: 6 suggestions for a healthier new year article

Health Tip: 6 Suggestions For a Healthier New Year

(HealthDay News) -- Many a new year's resolution centers around living a healthier lifestyle.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests what you can do to succeed in your resolve:

  • Make an appointment for acheck-up,vaccination orscreening. Regulardental and medical exams can find problems before symptoms emerge.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water to prevent spreading germs.
  • Make healthier food choices.
  • Aim for at least 2.5 hours ofmoderate intensity exercise each week.
  • Quit smoking.
  • Get at least seven hours of sleep a night.

