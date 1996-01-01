Health Tip: Why Women Need Folic Acid

(HealthDay News) -- Folic acid is a form of vitamin B that's important for women, especially those who are pregnant or who could become pregnant.

Folic acid can help prevent serious birth defects of the brain and spinal cord called neural tube defects. The vitamin is available in supplements, and is found naturally in leafy green vegetables, oranges and beans. It's also available in fortified foods, such as breads, pastas and cereals.

Women need about 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid a day, and pregnant women should get 400 mcg to 800 mcg daily, the Office of Women's Health says.

In addition to protecting against birth defects, folic acid prevents a condition calledfolate-deficiency anemia, which is most common in women of childbearing age.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.