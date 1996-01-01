home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: if you feel fatigued article

Health Tip: If You Feel Fatigued

(HealthDay News) -- It's normal to feel tired every now and then. But when fatigue becomes chronic, it may be time to visit your doctor.

Latest Prevention & Wellness News

Possible causes for fatigue include certain conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, some medications or recovery after major surgery.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging says you can help beat fatigue by:

  • Exercising regularly.
  • Avoiding naps of more than 30 minutes.
  • Quitting smoking.
  • Asking family members and friends for help if you feel swamped.

MedicalNews
