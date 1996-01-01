Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Coconut Tree Brand Frozen Shredded Coconut

A salmonella outbreak that's sickened 25 people in nine states has been linked to Coconut Tree Brand Frozen Shredded Coconut, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The most recent illness began on Nov. 4, 2017. Six of the patients were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

An investigation showed that some of the patients had Asian-style dessert drinks in the week before they became ill. Laboratory testing confirmed that one sample of frozen shredded coconut contained the salmonella strain responsible for the outbreak, the CDC said Tuesday.

On Jan. 3, Evershing International Trading Company recalled all Coconut Tree Brand frozen Shredded Coconut. The product was packaged in 16-ounce plastic bags. Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with frozen shredded coconut who aren't sure if it is the recalled product can ask at the store where they bought it, and restaurants and retailers can ask their supplier. If in doubt, throw frozen shredded coconut out, the CDC said.



