Health Tip: If You're Stuck Inside During a Winter Storm

(HealthDay News) -- Winter storms are a fact of life in many cold climates. And if conditions are bad enough, the safest place is probably your home.

The National Weather Service suggests what to do if you're stuck inside:

If using a fireplace or wood stove, make sure these devices are properly vented.

If you have a gas furnace, make sure its exhaust pipe isn't blocked by a snowdrift, as soon as it's safe to go out.

If you have an upstairs gas furnace that vents out the roof, you may need to turn off the upstairs unit until the snow melts off your roof.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.