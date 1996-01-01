Alert Issued Over Measles Patient at O'Hare Airport

A measles alert was issued Monday for people who were at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Jan. 10.

Sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day, "a passenger on an international flight with a confirmed case of measles arrived in Terminal 5" and later "departed on a domestic flight from Terminal 1," according to an Illinois Department of Public Health statement, ABC News reported.

The passenger "was infectious that day" and "may have traveled to other parts of the airport," the statement said.

The agency said people who may have been infected by the passenger may not develop measles symptoms until as late as Jan. 31. Details about which flights or airlines the measles-infected passenger may have been on were not released, ABC News reported.

"Those who were considered most at risk are being contacted directly by health officials," a state public health spokesperson told ABC News.

Other people concerned about possible measles infection should "call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department," the agency advised.



Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.