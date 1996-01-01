Health Tip: Using Anti-Lock Brakes

(HealthDay News) -- Anti-lock brakes are designed to restore traction to your vehicle's tires during icy or slick road conditions.

They're meant to help prevent wheels from locking up, but they won't shorten stopping distance, the University of Iowa says.

While anti-lock brakes are deployed, the brake pedal typically will vibrate or push back. That's completely normal.

You shouldn't pump anti-lock brakes, because the system is designed to do that for you automatically. This helps keep your tires from skidding. Instead, you should apply and firmly hold the brake until you no longer feel like you're in a skid.

Anti-lock brakes work best when the tires are properly inflated and are in good condition, the school's safety experts say.



