home / mental health center / mental health a-z list / take your houseplant to work day article

Take Your Houseplant to Work Day

News Picture: Take Your Houseplant to Work DayBy Julie Davis
HealthDay Reporter

Latest Mental Health News

MONDAY, Jan. 15, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Do you often feel grumpy at work? Sometimes a small change in your surroundings can have a big effect on your mood.

According to a study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied, having some greenery in your office space can make you both happier and more productive.

British and Dutch researchers decided to challenge the business concept that stresses minimal office decor and clean desks. They did a number of experiments in large commercial offices to compare the impact of lean offices to "green" offices. In all cases, they found that having office plants created a better work environment.

One possible explanation is that greenery increases engagement by making people more physically, cognitively and emotionally involved in their jobs.

Plants offer health benefits, too, because they act as natural air filters -- important if your work area has stale air or common pollutants.

You don't need a bright window -- or any window for that matter -- to have a mood-boosting plant at your desk. Many species thrive in low light and with little effort.

Peace lilies, ferns, palms, mother-in-law's tongue and some philodendrons do especially well. Pothos plants don't even need soil -- just put a few leafy clippings in a vase filled with water and enjoy.

Whatever your choice, be sure to follow the grower's directions so your plant does well, especially on weekends or whenever the office is empty.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Depression Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Mental Health Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors