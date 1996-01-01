Health Tip: 5 Ways to Increase Self-Confidence

(HealthDay News) -- Do you have lingering feelings of self-doubt, insecurity and incompetence, despite evidence that you are skilled and successful?

The American Psychological Association calls this "imposter syndrome."

Here are the organization's suggestions for beating imposter syndrome:

If all fingers point to your doing a great job at work, ignore any self-doubt. Stop feeling guilty and celebrate your success. Understand that many people feel this way. Even if you don't feel confident, pretend you do. Embrace your feelings, which should help you stay motivated. Keep learning and working hard.



