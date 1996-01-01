Health Tip: Perform Regular Skin Checks

(HealthDay News) -- Many skin cancers can be found early if you perform regular skin checks at home, the American Cancer Society says.

The best time to do a monthly exam is right after a bath or shower. You should check for any new or changed moles, blemishes or birthmarks.

Here are the Cancer Society's suggestions for performing a skin check:

Face a mirror and check your face, ears, neck, chest and belly. Women should also examine their breasts and surrounding areas.

Check your underarms, both sides of your arms, the tops and palms of your hands, between your fingers, and your fingernails.

Sit down and check your thighs, shins, tops of your feet, between your toes and your toenails.

Use a hand mirror to look at the bottoms of your feet, your calves and the backs of your thighs.

Use the hand mirror to check your buttocks, genital area, lower and upper back, and the back of the neck and ears.

Use a comb or hair dryer to part your hair, so you can check your scalp.



