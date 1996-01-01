Health Tip: Taking Fewer Naps

(HealthDay News) -- Has your doctor suggested taking fewer naps? Or are you ready to wean a child from napping?
The National Sleep Foundation suggests how:
- Don't expect to accomplish the deed overnight. Napping isn't an all-or-nothing proposition. An occasional nap is to be expected.
- Turn nap time into quiet time. Allow for a period of calm, such as by reading or listening to quiet music.
- If necessary, move bedtime earlier to adjust for a lack of daytime sleep.
