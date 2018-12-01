Health Tip: Succeed in Toilet Training

(HealthDay News) -- Potty training can be a difficult experience for parents and children, but with the right plan in place, it doesn't have to be.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these suggestions for implementing a successful potty-training plan:

Give plenty of praise, affection and treats to encourage your child when he or she uses the potty. Even if the child has an accident, be positive and encouraging in your conversation.

Keep the bathroom routine as consistent as possible.

Learn to recognize signs that your child may need to go to the bathroom.

Realize that most every child learns to use the toilet sooner or later, and that your child will, too.



