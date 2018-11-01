Health Tip: Create a Fire-Safety Plan

(HealthDay News) -- Working smoke alarms lower a person's chances of dying in a home fire by half, according to the National Safety Council. These alarms should be tested monthly.
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
In addition, you should have afire safety plan for your family, the organization stresses, offering these additional suggestions:
- Practice home fire drills at least twice a year.
- Draw a floor plan of your home with exit areas clearly marked.
- Know at least two ways from any room to leave the home.
- Keep at least one fire extinguisher at home, and make sure all family members know how to use it.
- Include a game in your fire safety plan to make it memorable for your children.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Skin Care & Conditions Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.