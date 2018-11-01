Health Tip: Create a Fire-Safety Plan

(HealthDay News) -- Working smoke alarms lower a person's chances of dying in a home fire by half, according to the National Safety Council. These alarms should be tested monthly.

In addition, you should have afire safety plan for your family, the organization stresses, offering these additional suggestions:

Practice home fire drills at least twice a year.

Draw a floor plan of your home with exit areas clearly marked.

Know at least two ways from any room to leave the home.

Keep at least one fire extinguisher at home, and make sure all family members know how to use it.

Include a game in your fire safety plan to make it memorable for your children.



