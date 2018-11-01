Health Tip: Prepare for High Winds

(HealthDay News) -- High winds can occur during a thunderstorm, hurricane or other strong weather system.
The National Weather Service suggests how to prepare for high winds:
- Trim tree branches away from your home and powerlines.
- Secure loose gutters and shutters.
- Identify an interior room, such as a basement or bathroom, that you can go to.
- If you live in a mobile home, identify a sturdy building nearby.
- Update your emergency kitand include enough food and water for three days.
- Make a list of items outside your home that you'll need to tie down or store.
