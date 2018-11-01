home / health & living center / prevention & wellness a-z list / health tip: prepare for high winds article

Health Tip: Prepare for High Winds

(HealthDay News) -- High winds can occur during a thunderstorm, hurricane or other strong weather system.

The National Weather Service suggests how to prepare for high winds:

  • Trim tree branches away from your home and powerlines.
  • Secure loose gutters and shutters.
  • Identify an interior room, such as a basement or bathroom, that you can go to.
  • If you live in a mobile home, identify a sturdy building nearby.
  • Update your emergency kitand include enough food and water for three days.
  • Make a list of items outside your home that you'll need to tie down or store.

