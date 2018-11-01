Mitt Romney Treated for Prostate Cancer Last Year

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer last year, according to an aide.

Romney, 70, was was diagnosed with "slow-growing prostate cancer" and underwent surgery to remove the cancer, which was found not to have spread beyond the prostate, the aide told the Associated Press.

The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to discuss a sensitive health issue publicly.

Romney was the Republican presidential candidate in 2012. He is currently weighing whether to run for a Utah Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced last week that he would not seek reelection this fall, the AP reported.



