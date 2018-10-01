Health Tip: Identifying Signs of Stress

(HealthDay News) -- If you feel stressed for a long time, it can have negative effects on your mental and physical well-being.

The U.S. Office on Women's Health identifies these common warning signs of too much stress:

Not eating enough, or overeating.

Feeling as you have lost control of your life.

Forgetfulness.

Headaches.

Lack of energy.

Lack of focus.

Trouble getting things done.

Poor self-esteem.

Short temper.

Trouble sleeping.

Upset stomach.

Aches and pains.



