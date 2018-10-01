home / mental health center / mental health a-z list / health tip: identifying signs of stress article

Health Tip: Identifying Signs of Stress

(HealthDay News) -- If you feel stressed for a long time, it can have negative effects on your mental and physical well-being.

The U.S. Office on Women's Health identifies these common warning signs of too much stress:

  • Not eating enough, or overeating.
  • Feeling as you have lost control of your life.
  • Forgetfulness.
  • Headaches.
  • Lack of energy.
  • Lack of focus.
  • Trouble getting things done.
  • Poor self-esteem.
  • Short temper.
  • Trouble sleeping.
  • Upset stomach.
  • Aches and pains.

