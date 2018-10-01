Health Tip: Identifying Signs of Stress

(HealthDay News) -- If you feel stressed for a long time, it can have negative effects on your mental and physical well-being.
The U.S. Office on Women's Health identifies these common warning signs of too much stress:
- Not eating enough, or overeating.
- Feeling as you have lost control of your life.
- Forgetfulness.
- Headaches.
- Lack of energy.
- Lack of focus.
- Trouble getting things done.
- Poor self-esteem.
- Short temper.
- Trouble sleeping.
- Upset stomach.
- Aches and pains.
