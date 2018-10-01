Health Tip: Selecting a Nursing Home

(HealthDay News) -- When it's time to consider a nursing home for a family member or friend, you'll want to choose one that's a good fit personally and financially.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests:

Prioritize what is most important: such as nursing care, meals, physical therapy, a religious connection, hospice care, or special-care services for a person with dementia.

Seek recommendations from friends, relatives, social workers, health care providers and religious groups.

Contact each place on your list. Ask about how many people live there and what it costs.

Meet with each institution's facility director and nursing director.



