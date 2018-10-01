Health Tip: Selecting a Nursing Home

(HealthDay News) -- When it's time to consider a nursing home for a family member or friend, you'll want to choose one that's a good fit personally and financially.
The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests:
- Prioritize what is most important: such as nursing care, meals, physical therapy, a religious connection, hospice care, or special-care services for a person with dementia.
- Seek recommendations from friends, relatives, social workers, health care providers and religious groups.
- Contact each place on your list. Ask about how many people live there and what it costs.
- Meet with each institution's facility director and nursing director.
