Health Tip: Selecting a Nursing Home

(HealthDay News) -- When it's time to consider a nursing home for a family member or friend, you'll want to choose one that's a good fit personally and financially.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging suggests:

  • Prioritize what is most important: such as nursing care, meals, physical therapy, a religious connection, hospice care, or special-care services for a person with dementia.
  • Seek recommendations from friends, relatives, social workers, health care providers and religious groups.
  • Contact each place on your list. Ask about how many people live there and what it costs.
  • Meet with each institution's facility director and nursing director.

