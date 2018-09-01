Health Tip: Positive Parenting

(HealthDay News) -- The younger teen years are some of the most emotional, physical and difficult years for adolescents.

As hormones change and teens go through puberty, they may be self-conscious about their changing bodies and may worry frequently about what others think.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests things parents can do to help a young teen:

Be honest and direct with your teen when talking about sensitive subjects, such as drugs, drinking, smoking and sex.

Get to know your teen's friends.

Take interest in your teen's school life.

Help your teen make healthy choices while encouraging the teen to make his or her own decisions.

Respect your teen's opinions. It's important that the teen knows you are listening.

When there is a conflict, be clear about goals and expectations while allowing your teen to help decide how to reach those goals.



