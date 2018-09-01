'Jeopardy!' Host Recuperating From Removal of Clots in Brain

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said Thursday that he is recovering from surgery to remove blood clots from his brain.

In a video filmed from his home, the game show icon added that taping of the show will be suspended briefly while he recuperates, NBC News reported.

The 77-year-old has hosted the highly popular quiz show for more than 33 years.

According to Trebek, the clots were discovered in December following a bad fall in October.

In a statement to NBC News, show producer Sony Pictures Entertainment said Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 15 and had the clot-removal surgery the next day.

"He is expected to make a full and complete recovery," the statement said. "Alex spent Christmas at home with his family, and he will return to the 'Jeopardy!' studio for taping in mid-January."

Since the show is taped in advance, Sony said it had plenty of unaired episodes to run. The only schedule change would be to delay the show's annual college championship to April.



