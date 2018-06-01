Health Tip: Avoid Kidney Disease

(HealthDay News) -- The health of your kidneys is directly related to the health of your heart, and vice versa.

While the heart pumps blood throughout the body, the kidneys clean it. They remove wastes, assist in maintaining blood pressure and ensure that the blood has the right amount of key nutrients.

Kidney disease means the kidneys are damaged. This serious medical problem affects more than 1 in 7 adults in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. This puts added stress on the heart.

People who have diabetes and high blood pressure are at greater risk of developing kidney disease.

The CDC suggests how to reduce your risk:

Keep your blood pressure at a healthy level.

Eat healthy, avoiding saturated fat, salt and sugar. Instead, eat plenty of fruit, veggies and whole grains.

Do not smoke.

Exercise regularly.



