Health Tip: Decode Nutritional Labels

(HealthDay News) -- Determining whether your food is nutritious can be challenge.
Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers these suggestions for deciphering product nutrition labels:
- Review all ingredients. Those listed first have higher percentages for that product.
- Compare the label's serving size with your standard portion size, and make sure they are similar.
- Note the total calories of each serving size.
- The "Percent Daily Values" describes how much of the suggested daily requirement of each ingredient your food contains. Make sure you don't overdo saturated fat, salt or sugar.
- Get plenty of vitamins, minerals and fiber.
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.