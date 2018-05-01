home / oral health center / oral health a-z list / health tip: prepare your child for the dentist article

Health Tip: Prepare Your Child for the Dentist

(HealthDay News) -- Routine visits to the dentist should start at an early age.

The American Dental Association says your child's first trip to the dentist should occur no later than the first birthday. The group offers these tips for a successful visit:

  • Don't schedule an appointment during naptime. Instead, choose a time when your child is typically well-rested and more cooperative.
  • Make sure your child has had a light meal before the appointment, so the child won't be hungry during the visit.
  • Do not give your child a sticky snack before the visit.
  • Think of the appointment as a fun experience. If your child becomes upset during the visit, work with your dentist to calm the child.

