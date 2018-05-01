Health Tip: Stay Well

(HealthDay News) -- Being well should include focusing on mental health, avoiding substance abuse and getting the proper medical care, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says.

Here are the agency's suggestions for a healthier lifestyle:

Don't smoke or abuse drugs.

Limit alcohol.

Eat healthy foods.

Exercise often

Keep an eye on weight, blood pressure, sleep patterns and oral health.

Maintain a strong relationship with a primary care doctor.

Ask your doctor questions about any health concerns.



