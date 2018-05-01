home / health & living center / exercise & fitness a-z list / health tip: stay well article

Health Tip: Stay Well

(HealthDay News) -- Being well should include focusing on mental health, avoiding substance abuse and getting the proper medical care, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says.

Latest Exercise & Fitness News

Here are the agency's suggestions for a healthier lifestyle:

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

From WebMD Logo

Fitness Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Related Article

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors