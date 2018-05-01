Health Tip: Stay Well

(HealthDay News) -- Being well should include focusing on mental health, avoiding substance abuse and getting the proper medical care, the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says.
Latest Exercise & Fitness News
Here are the agency's suggestions for a healthier lifestyle:
- Don't smoke or abuse drugs.
- Limit alcohol.
- Eat healthy foods.
- Exercise often
- Keep an eye on weight, blood pressure, sleep patterns and oral health.
- Maintain a strong relationship with a primary care doctor.
- Ask your doctor questions about any health concerns.
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to MedicineNet's Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter
By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.