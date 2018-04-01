Health Tip: Understanding Hospice Care

(HealthDay News) -- Hospice focuses on treating the person rather than the disease, providing comfortable, compassionate and humane care for people in the last stages of a terminal illness.
While the focus may differ based in the disease and dying person's condition, the American Cancer Society says hospices often provide:
- Pain and symptom control.
- Home care or patient care in a hospice facility.
- Spiritual care, to help a person and loved ones come to terms with impending death.
- Group meetings, to prepare family members and close friends for what will happen.
- Bereavement care, to help family and close friends get through the grieving process.
