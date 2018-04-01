Health Tip: Understanding Hospice Care

(HealthDay News) -- Hospice focuses on treating the person rather than the disease, providing comfortable, compassionate and humane care for people in the last stages of a terminal illness.

While the focus may differ based in the disease and dying person's condition, the American Cancer Society says hospices often provide:

Pain and symptom control.

Home care or patient care in a hospice facility.

Spiritual care, to help a person and loved ones come to terms with impending death.

Group meetings, to prepare family members and close friends for what will happen.

Bereavement care, to help family and close friends get through the grieving process.



