home / senior health center / senior health a-z list / health tip: understanding hospice care article

Health Tip: Understanding Hospice Care

(HealthDay News) -- Hospice focuses on treating the person rather than the disease, providing comfortable, compassionate and humane care for people in the last stages of a terminal illness.

Latest Senior Health News

While the focus may differ based in the disease and dying person's condition, the American Cancer Society says hospices often provide:

  • Pain and symptom control.
  • Home care or patient care in a hospice facility.
  • Spiritual care, to help a person and loved ones come to terms with impending death.
  • Group meetings, to prepare family members and close friends for what will happen.
  • Bereavement care, to help family and close friends get through the grieving process.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to MedicineNet's General Health Newsletter

By clicking Submit, I agree to the MedicineNet's Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy and understand that I may opt out of MedicineNet's subscriptions at any time.

Popular Collections

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors