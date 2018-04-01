home / healthy kids center / healthy kids a-z list / health tip: talking to your children about divorce article

Health Tip: Talking to Your Children About Divorce

(HealthDay News) -- When parents divorce, it's important to continue open, honest communication with the children. Parents should also maintain daily routines as much as possible, while offering extra affection and support.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests what to offer a child during a parental divorce:

  • Keep communication clear and simple. Avoid promoting the idea that the divorce is the child's fault, or that the child can help resolve the situation.
  • Reassure the child that he or she will be safe.
  • Mention that mommy and daddy will both be happier.
  • Reinforce that there will be two homes in which the child will be loved.

MedicalNews
